Fleshgod Apocalypse Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024

Italian symphonic death metal giants Fleshgod Apocalypse has been announced as the latest band joining the lineup of the 2024 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise. The journey will depart from Miami, Florida on January 29th and head to the Dominican Republic, before returning on February 2nd.

The lineup is now as follows:

Aborted

Angra

Blind Guardian

Blood Red Throne

Crypta

Dalriada

Depressive Age

Draconian

Epica

Equilibrium

Fleshgod Apocalypse

Grave Digger

The Halo Effect

Infected Rain

Iotunn

Legion Of The Damned

Lord Of The Lost

My Dying Bride

Mystic Prophecy

Nanowar Of Steel

Nervosa

Nile

Omnium Gatherum

Saor

Serenity

Sodom

Thyrfing

Tygers Of Pan Tang

Unleashed

Victory

Warkings