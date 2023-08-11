The Plot In You Premiere New Single “Forgotten”
Gold-certified post-hardcore outfit The Plot In You premiere their latest single, "Forgotten," streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. This track has already graced the stage in the band's live performances multiple times this year. It marks the third installment in a series of singles that The Plot In You have shared over the past nine months.
