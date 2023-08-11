"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Slaughter To Prevail Frontman Alex Terrible Premieres Debut Solo Track “Doom Slayer”

posted Aug 11, 2023

Alex Terrible, the vocalist of Slaughter To Prevail premieres his debut solo track named "Doom Slayer." The single pays a clear homage to the iconic music soundtracks crafted by Mick Gordon for the recent editions of the 'DOOM' video game series, a realm Alex has previously contributed his vocals to. Experience the creation of this Russian deathcore luminary streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

