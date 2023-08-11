Slaughter To Prevail Frontman Alex Terrible Premieres Debut Solo Track “Doom Slayer”
Alex Terrible, the vocalist of Slaughter To Prevail premieres his debut solo track named "Doom Slayer." The single pays a clear homage to the iconic music soundtracks crafted by Mick Gordon for the recent editions of the 'DOOM' video game series, a realm Alex has previously contributed his vocals to. Experience the creation of this Russian deathcore luminary streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Dying Fetus Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
The Plot In You Premiere New Single "Forgotten"
0 Comments on "Slaughter To Prevail Singer Premieres Solo Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.