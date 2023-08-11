Dead Icarus (Ex-Atreyu, Enterprise Earth) Premiere Debut Single “Sellout”

Band Photo: Atreyu (?)

Dead Icarus, the longstanding endeavor spearheaded by former Atreyu frontman Alex Varkatzas, has now been introduced to the public eye. The inaugural single of this project, titled "Sellout," has emerged streaming via YouTube for you now below.

The inception of this venture took place several years ago, with Enterprise Earth's Gabe Mangold (guitars) and Brandon Zackey (drums) among the notable contributors. For their initial single and upcoming releases, Dead Icarus has partnered with MNRK Heavy.

Regarding this development, Varkatzas provided his insight:

“I am beyond excited and grateful for Dead Icarus to be joining the MNRK Heavy family. MNRK understands my musical vision and has provided me with free reign over all aspects of my musical journey.

I cannot wait to share what has been created as a result of this unadulterated trust. This is the most honest, painful, angry, and optimistic music I have ever created. This is my road to redemption and the truth.”