Bleed From Within Premiere New Track “The Will To Resist” - To Release Deluxe Edition Of “Shrine” This November
Bleed From Within have just premiered their latest single, "The Will To Resist," streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. This track is among three bonus additions destined for the forthcoming deluxe edition of the band's current album, "Shrine." The expanded release is set to hit on November 10th and also introduces two new tracks, "Overthrone" and "Chemical Carnival."
Drummer Ali Richardson shared his perspective of that:
“It’s been an amazing year for us since the release of Shrine! As the touring schedule started to fill up, we truly began to appreciate the effect the album was having on our career so we put this idea in motion of releasing a Deluxe Edition for our fans. The 3 new songs that can be found here were very nearly a part of the initial release.
They’re all very different in their composition and many arguments were had whilst settling on our final tracklisting. ‘The Will To Resist‘ takes the lead single here as a band favorite. I’m sure its intensity will resonate with our audience. You can visit our website to pre-order your copy of the limited edition vinyl and check out the merchandise we’ve put together alongside it. Thanks for the support!”
This month, the band are set to team up with Trivium and Orbit Culture for an upcoming tour across the UK:
08/23 Cambridge, UK – Corn Exchange
08/24 Norwich, UK – UEA
08/25 Nottingham, UK – Rock City
08/26 Oxford, UK – O2 Academy
08/28 Stoke, UK – Victoria Hall
08/29 Liverpool UK – O2 Academy
08/30 Sheffield, UK – O2 Academy
08/31 Newcastle, UK – NX
09/02 Edinburgh, UK – O2 Academy
09/03 Leeds, UK – Stylus
09/04 Bristol, UK – Academy
09/06 Folkestone, UK – Leas Cliff Hall
09/07 Southampton, UK – 02 Guildhall
Bleed From Within have also secured several solo shows, including European dates and a single festival appearance in the U.S.
08/09 Jaromer, CZE – Brutal Assault Festival
08/11 Villena, SPA – Leyendas del Rock
08/13 Kortrijk, BEL – Alcatraz Festival
08/14 Leer, GER – Zollhaus (feat. Heaven Shall Burn)
08/15 Dortmund, GER – Junkyard Outdoor (feat. Heaven Shall Burn)
08/16 Dinkelsbuhl, GER – Summer Breeze
08/17 Tubingen, GER – Sudhaus Open Air
08/18 Vallamand, SWI – Rock The Lakes Festival
08/19 Carhaix-Plouquer, FRA – Motorcultor Festival
08/20 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo Metalfest
09/10 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest
