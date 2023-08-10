Orphalis Premiere New Single "Staring Into Ruin" From Upcoming New Album "As the Ashes Settle"

German technical death metal/brutal death band Orphalis premiere a new single titled “Staring Into Ruin”, taken from their upcoming new album "As the Ashes Settle", which will be out in stores August 25th via Transcending Obscurity.

Check out now "Staring Into Ruin" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

If you liked the song above, we've included another track named "From Shadows Arisen" which has premiered earlier this year via Spotify:

Tells the press release:

"Counterbalancing technical death metal with brutal death elements, Orphalis may have found the perfect stylistic balance for the kind of music they are playing on their fourth full length which is astonishingly fluid given its dynamic and multifaceted nature. Their structuring is intuitive and yet unpredictable which keeps things both engaging and exciting. Moreover, with their knack of providing standout parts in each of the songs when you least expect it, it's impossible not to remain awestruck. In addition to the myriad music patterns that are equally matched by phenomenally diverse vocals, they are able to inject melodic bits and even searing solos into the music for added emphasis, all of which only enhances the auditory experience each time. 'As The Ashes Settle' is a beautifully tempered, vibrant and energetic album that is bound to leave an indelible mark in the style.

For fans of: Psycroptic, Benighted, Cutterred Flesh, Aborted, Monument of Misanthropy, Enragement"

Line up -

Thomas Szczecina - Vocals

Jens Dürholt - Guitars and Backing Vocals

Morten Formeseyn - Guitars

Thomas Köhler - Bass

Phillip Hatcher - Drums