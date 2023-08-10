Nylist Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Hospital Bed" From Upcoming New Album "The Room"
Canada's progressive/avant-garde deathcore unit Nylist premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Hospital Bed”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Room", which will be out in stores October 27, 2023.
Check out now "Hospital Bed" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Orphalis Premiere New Single "Staring Into Ruin"
- Next Article:
Death of a Deity Premiere Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Nylist Premiere New Single & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.