Nylist Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Hospital Bed" From Upcoming New Album "The Room"

Canada's progressive/avant-garde deathcore unit Nylist premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Hospital Bed”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Room", which will be out in stores October 27, 2023.

Check out now "Hospital Bed" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.