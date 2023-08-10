"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Nylist Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Hospital Bed" From Upcoming New Album "The Room"

posted Aug 10, 2023 at 2:15 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Canada's progressive/avant-garde deathcore unit Nylist premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Hospital Bed”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Room", which will be out in stores October 27, 2023.

Check out now "Hospital Bed" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

