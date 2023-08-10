Magnitude Premiere New Single & Music Video "Of Days Renewed..."

Straight-edge hardcore collective Magnitude are gearing up to unleash their upcoming album "Of Days Renewed..." via Triple B Records on September 15th. This release signifies the band's return with fresh material after a four-year hiatus. An accompanying video for the album's title track has just surfaced, directed by the talented Derek Rathbun, both streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.





Vocalist Russel Bussey shared his thoughts on the release:

“Of Days Renewed is a song for anyone who feels lost, broken, or hopeless. We are all destined to experience dark times in our lives. I wanted to write a song pulling from some of the darkest times I’ve made it through and incorporate some of the thoughts that pushed me forward. To me ‘dreaming of days renewed’ is transfixing on a dream of better days and using that dream to push you through the darkness. It’s a commitment to yourself to continue pushing forward until the end.”

2023 live dates:

10/01 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Monarch (Triple B Showcase)

10/28 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church (feat. Unbroken, Blacklisted & Indecision)