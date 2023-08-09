Dragonforce Signs With Napalm Records; Announces North American Tour Dates

Band Photo: Dragonforce (?)

Napalm Records is proud to announce the signing of the world’s fastest band – Grammy-nominated power metal legends DragonForce. Formed in 1999, the London, UK based unit has captivated audiences worldwide with their highly successful records and iconic singles, including the platinum-selling anthem "Through the Fire and Flames." Renowned for their epic compositions, DragonForce's signature lies in their masterful and lightning-fast guitar solos, brilliantly crafted by the virtuosic duo of Herman Li and Sam Totman. Comprising vocalist Marc Hudson, bassist Alicia Vigil, and drummer Gee Anzalone, the five-piece ensemble draw inspiration from a myriad of heavy metal styles, fantasy realms, and video games, blending 80’s rock influences with infectious sing-along choruses and uplifting melodies.

Together with today’s signing announcement, and with their most ambitious album on the horizon, DragonForce are excited to announce the North American headline leg of a colossal world tour that promises to be their most exhilarating to date. Featuring special guests Amaranthe with additional support from Napalm Records labelmates Nanowar of Steel, as well as Edge of Paradise, the tour will begin on 20th October 2023 in Mesa, AZ. After visiting many major cities across the US and Canada, the tour will culminate in a grand finale in Los Angeles, CA on 19th November. DragonForce promise to take their unique stage production to new heights, presenting a fresh setlist that includes new tracks, songs not played for a long time and beloved classics.

DragonForce guitarist Herman Li on the signing: “We are absolutely thrilled to join forces with Napalm Records, a true powerhouse in the metal music universe! This marks the beginning of an epic new chapter for DragonForce, and we're eager to see what our collaboration will bring to our fans around the world!”

Napalm Records Managing Director Thomas Caser adds: “It’s an absolute honor to team up with the mighty DragonForce and announce this signing today. Their speed, sound and hooks are undeniably legendary along with their captivating and unique concepts! We look forward to getting their new music out to the world!”

Herman Li adds on the tour: "We're really looking forward to touring in the US and Canada again. We've prepared a new setlist with some brand new songs that we'll be releasing before the tour begins. Alongside these, we'll also be playing some older songs that haven't been in our setlist for a long time, as well as some classic favourites that are a must. It's shaping up to be a fantastic tour!"

The tour dates are as follows:

October 20 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater*

October 21 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel*

October 23 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage

October 24 - Dallas, TX - The Granada

October 25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

October 27 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

October 28 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

October 30 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Heaven

October 31 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

November 1 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

November 3 - New York, NY - Palladium Time Square

November 4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

November 5 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

November 6 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

November 8 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

November 9 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic

November 10 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

November 11 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

November 12 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

November 14 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

November 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

November 16 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

November 18 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater

November 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

* no Nanowar of Steel