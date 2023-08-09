KK's Priest Replaces Helloween At Bloodstock Open Air 2023

Band Photo: Helloween (?)

German power metal legends Helloween has announced that they will no longer be performing at this year's edition of the Bloodstock Open Air festival. The band stated:

"The heavy storms in Slovenia (our thoughts are with the flood victims) and cloudbursts in Wacken couldn’t harm us - we played all our scheduled shows and celebrated together with our loyal fans. Much more difficult for us is now to inform you that we have to cancel the upcoming festival gigs at the Hellsinki Metal Festival in Finland and Bloodstock Open Air in the UK due to an acute laryngitis our singer Michael Kiske is suffering of. We did make this decision with a lot of consideration and with heavy hearts but Michael’s condition unfortunately does not leave us any other choice. Thanks for your understanding."

Stepping in to replace them will be KK's Priest, the band led by former Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing and fronted by Tim "Ripper" Owens, who will release their sophomore album, "The Sinner Rides Again" on September 29th.

"KK and the band are extremely delighted to be able to add Bloodstock to our summer 2023 European festival run and we consider it a real bonus to play in front of our English fans. We're certain it's going to be a great evening of metal. We're very much looking forward to it and we'll see everybody there ready to rock!" —KK's Priest