Tygers Of Pan Tang Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024
New Wave Of British Heavy Metal stalwarts Tygers Of Pan Tang has been announced as the latest band for the next year's edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal. The cruise will set sail on January 29th and head to Puerto Plaza, Dominican Republic before returning on February 2nd.
The lineup is now as follows:
Aborted
Angra
Blind Guardian
Blood Red Throne
Crypta
Dalriada
Depressive Age
Draconian
Epica
Equilibrium
Grave Digger
The Halo Effect
Infected Rain
Iotunn
Legion Of The Damned
Lord Of The Lost
My Dying Bride
Mystic Prophecy
Nanowar Of Steel
Nervosa
Nile
Omnium Gatherum
Saor
Serenity
Sodom
Thyrfing
Tygers Of Pan Tang
Unleashed
Victory
Warkings
