Tygers Of Pan Tang Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024

Band Photo: Blind Guardian (?)

New Wave Of British Heavy Metal stalwarts Tygers Of Pan Tang has been announced as the latest band for the next year's edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal. The cruise will set sail on January 29th and head to Puerto Plaza, Dominican Republic before returning on February 2nd.

The lineup is now as follows:

Aborted

Angra

Blind Guardian

Blood Red Throne

Crypta

Dalriada

Depressive Age

Draconian

Epica

Equilibrium

Grave Digger

The Halo Effect

Infected Rain

Iotunn

Legion Of The Damned

Lord Of The Lost

My Dying Bride

Mystic Prophecy

Nanowar Of Steel

Nervosa

Nile

Omnium Gatherum

Saor

Serenity

Sodom

Thyrfing

Tygers Of Pan Tang

Unleashed

Victory

Warkings