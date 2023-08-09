Cannibal Corpse Debuts New Music Video "Summoned For Sacrifice"
Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)
Legendary death metallers Cannibal Corpse today unleash their latest single and accompanying video for "Summoned For Sacrifice." The pulverizing new hymn comes by way of the band‘s sixteenth studio album, "Chaos Horrific," set for release on September 22nd via Metal Blade Records.
Since their 1988 inception, Cannibal Corpse has remained at the forefront of death metal, shaping and defining the genre. In 2021, they raised the bar again with their "Violence Unimagined" offering.And in celebration of their thirty-fifth anniversary, this year‘s monolithic "Chaos Horrific" full-length, written shortly after the conclusion of the "Violence Unimagined" sessions, continues the trajectory.
While the band is notorious for technicality and complex songwriting, that doesn‘t define where the writing process takes them. With "Chaos Horrific," Cannibal Corpse had no master strategy, approaching each track with an open mind, intent on simply composing the best songs possible. Produced again by guitarist Erik Rutan, who has now produced six of the band‘s albums, starting with 2006‘s "Kill," (Chaos Horrific marks Rutan‘s second release as a full-fledged member, since officially joining the band in 2020), the record is, without question a full-on, Cannibal-style death metal outing, straight down to the themes, which include zombie warfare, resetting the human race through mass mutilations, and the violent revenge of victims of human trafficking, and its cover art by longtime collaborator Vince Locke
Of the band‘s second single, "Summoned For Sacrifice," themed around the selection of an individual to be dismembered, drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz elaborates, "One person is randomly selected to die. Thirteen people are randomly selected to kill this person by violently removing pieces of his body until he breathes no more."
