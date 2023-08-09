Krieg Premiere New Single "Solitarily, A Future Renounced" From Upcoming New Album "Ruiner"

Krieg premiere a new single titled “Solitarily, A Future Renounced”, taken from their upcoming new album "Ruiner". It was recorded and mixed by the band's own guitarist A. Poole, and mastered by Dan Lowndes at Resonance Sound. The cover artwork was created by Rob Sheyder, with the release date being scheduled for October 13th by Profound Lore.

Check out now "Solitarily, A Future Renounced" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.





Explains frontman Neill Jameson:

“Thematically and sonically this song is meant to pull myself back through almost thirty years of whatever you want to call it, my life’s work I suppose, to the moment when I was sitting in my room listening to Pentagram over and over and deciding that this was how I planned to shape, break and rebuild my life. There are very obvious nods to the Norse bands of the second wave, which is supposed to be taboo for American bands, but I’ve really given up caring about the rulebook written by what amounts to social clubs. This is the black metal I wanted to hear when I was sixteen, finally given life twenty-eight years later.”