Distention (Rivers of Nihil, The Kennedy Veil, Etc.) Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Nothing Comes from Death"

Band Photo: The Kennedy Veil (?)

Pennsylvania-based technical death metal outfit Distention premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Nothing Comes from Death", which will be out in stores this Friday via The Artisan Era. The band features current and former members of Rivers of Nihil, The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Organ Trail, Visceral Disgorge and The Kennedy Veil.

Check out now "Nothing Comes from Death" streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.

Comments vocalist Darren Liwen:

“Nothing Comes from Death is a collection of songs that encompasses topics such as the fear of death, the struggles of bipolar disorder, and thoughts of suicide. I wrote the lyrics to these songs when I was at very low points while trying to convey the chaos of anxiety and the uncertainty of life.”