Cattle Decapitation Announces North American Fall Tour Dates With Immolation

West Coast deathgrind practitioners Cattle Decapitation are pleased to announce their Terrasitic Infestation North American headlining tour! The Fall run will commence on November 10th in Santa Ana, California and make its way through over two-dozen cities, coming to a close on December 16th on the band‘s home turf of San Diego, California. Support will be provided by Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator.

Comments Cattle Decapitation vocalist Travis Ryan: "Stoked to announce our first headlining tour since the Death At Last Tour last year. The Terrasitic Infestation Tour will be crawling all over the USA with a couple dates in Eastern Canada and we're honored to bring Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator with us! We'll see you all there!"

Local presale begins on Thursday, August 10th at 10:00am local time. General on sale date is Friday, August 11th at 10:00am local time at the Cattle Decapitation website.

The tour dates are as follows:

11/10/2023 The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA

11/11/2023 The Nile Theater – Mesa, AZ

11/12/2023 Rock House Bar & Grill – El Paso, TX

11/14/2023 Diamond Ballroom – Oklahoma City, OK

11/15/2023 Granada Theater – Dallas, TX

11/16/2023 Vibes Event Center – San Antonio, TX

11/18/2023 Chelsea's Live – Baton Rouge, LA

11/20/2023 The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA * No Immolation

11/21/2023 The Orpheum – Tampa, FL

11/22/2023 The Abbey – Orlando, FL

11/24/2023 Hanger 1819 – Greensboro, NC

11/25/2023 Peabody‘s Nightclub – Virginia Beach, VA

11/27/2023 Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

11/28/2023 Brooklyn Bowl – Philadelphia, PA

11/29/2023 Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA

11/30/2023 Warsaw – Brooklyn, NY

12/01/2023 Beanfield Theatre – Montreal, QC

12/02/2023 Opera House – Toronto, ON

12/04/2023 St Andrews Hall – Detroit, MI

12/05/2023 House Of Blues – Chicago, IL

12/06/2023 Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN

12/08/2023 Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO

12/09/2023 Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT

12/10/2023 The Shredder – Boise, ID

12/11/2023 The Crocodile – Seattle, WA

12/12/2023 Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR

12/14/2023 Goldfield Trading Post – Roseville, CA

12/15/2023 The Belasco – Los Angeles, CA

12/16/2023 Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA