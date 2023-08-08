Carnation Posts New Music Video "Replicant" Online

Belgian death metal quintet Carnation proudly presents their new track "Replicant" along with an official music video. "Replicant" is taken from the band's newest album "Cursed Mortality," set for release 3rd of November 2023 via Season of Mist. You can check out the video below.

Frontman Simon Duson comments on the track: "What would you do if you came to realize that you were programmed to live for only four years? Would you accept the outcome, or try to figure out a way to extend your lifespan? Replicant is a song about dealing with the finiteness of our existence. The song was inspired by Roy Batty, a character from the movie Blade Runner. His tale perfectly embodies the message we want to portray with this track. Musically, it's quite diverse and different compared to most of the music we have created until now. We hope this will be a welcome surprise for new and old fans alike."