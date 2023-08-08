Vexed Announces Headlining UK Tour Dates With Pulse
Alt-metal trio Vexed have announced a UK headline tour, set to take place in October. The shows will be in support of the band's new album "Negative Energy," out now via Napalm Records.
Vexed will be joined by special guests Pulse, as well as local supports at each show.
Dates are as follows:
October 10 - Glasgow Audio
October 11 - Leeds The Key Club
October 12 - Cardiff Fuel Rock Club
October 13 - Birmingham Devils Dog
October 14 - Southampton Suburbia
October 15 - Cambridge The Six Six
