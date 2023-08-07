Bastardane Premiere New Single “Slow Decay”
Bastardane premiere their new single "Slow Decay", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The track will be featured on their upcoming album. The track was recorded, mixed, and mastered by the Chris "Scary" Adams. Specific release details for the record are yet to be announced.
It's worth noting that the trio includes Castor Hetfield on drums, who is notably the son of Metallica's vocalist/guitarist, James Hetfield.
In the meantime, Bastardane are set to team up with OTTTO, a band featuring Tye Trujillo, the son of Metallica's bassist/vocalist, Robert Trujillo, for a series of shows and takeover events. These performances will coincide with Metallica's recently launched summer headlining tour:
w/ OTTTO:
08/05 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre (‘Metallica Takeover’ show)
08/06 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
08/08 Boston, MA – Sonia
08/09 Portland, ME – Geno’s Rock Club
08/11 Quebec City, QC – Bar L’Anti
08/12 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmont (‘Metallica Takeover’ show)
08/13 Toronto, ON – Hard Luck
08/15 Cincinnati, OH – Madison Live!
08/16 Nashville, TN – The Basement
08/17 Memphis, TN – Growlers
08/19 Dallas, TX – Three Link (‘Metallica Takeover’ show)
08/20 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Sports Café
08/22 Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep (no OTTTO)
08/23 Denver, CO Larimer – Lounge (no OTTTO)
08/26 Hollywood, CA – Viper Room (‘Metallica Takeover’ show)
08/27 Bakersfield, CA – Temblor Brewing Company
08/28 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar
08/30 Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
08/31 Fresno, CA – Strummers
09/02 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom (‘Metallica Takeover’ show)
11/04 St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall (‘Metallica Takeover’ show)
11/11 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary (‘Metallica Takeover’ show)
