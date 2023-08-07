Gastrorrexis Premiere New Single & Music Video “Abysmal Misery” From Upcoming New Album "Dominant Disease"

San Gabriel, Ecuador-based brutal death metal quartet Gastrorrexis premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Abysmal Misery”, taken from their upcoming new album "Dominant Disease", which will be out in stores this year via Coyote Records.

Check out "Abysmal Misery" streaming via YouTube for you now below.