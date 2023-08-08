Empire State Bastard Premiere New Music Video “The Looming” - Announce First-Ever U.S. Headlining Show Feat. Dave Lombardo (Ex-Slayer, Mr. Bungle)

Empire State Bastard, the experimental grindcore collective led by Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil and Mike Vennart, are thrilled to unveil the details for their inaugural U.S. headlining performance. Mark your calendars for September 23rd, when they will take the stage at the renowned Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, NY.

The live lineup for this performance will feature the iconic drumming prowess of Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Mr. Bungle) and touring bassist Naomi Macleod (Bitch Falcon).

In addition to the exciting show announcement, Empire State Bastard have just premiered an official music video for their track "The Looming," which serves as the latest single from their forthcoming debut album, "Rivers Of Heresy," due out on September 01st via Roadrunner Records. Check it out streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



