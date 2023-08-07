Exmortus Premiere Cover Of Yanni's “Storm Of Strings” - An Interpretation Of Antonio Vivaldi's 'The Four Seasons'
Band Photo: Exmortus (?)
Southern Californian melodic death metal outfit Exmortus, have recently unveiled the last pre-release single from their highly anticipated sixth studio album, "Necrophony." In a unique and daring move, they have reimagined Yanni's interpretation of Antonio Vivaldi's 'The Four Seasons' with their own twist. The result is their rendition titled "Storm Of Strings," streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. “Necrophony” will be released on August 25th via Nuclear Blast.
Guitarist/vocalist Jadran "Conan" Gonzalez shared his thoughts on this innovative take:
“We’ve been meaning to cover this piece for a long time and now it feels right for Necrophony. Honoring two artists at once, we give you a heavy metal shred version of Yanni‘s arrangement of Vivaldi‘s Summer Concerto. Enjoy the groove, enjoy the passion!”
