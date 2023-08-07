We Are PIGS Premiere New Single & Music Video “Private Skool”

Band Photo: Korn (?)

We Are PIGS - the alternative metal project led by the producer/musician Esjay Jones - has unveiled their latest single and accompanying music video "Private Skool," both streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The project is also known for collaborations with members of renowned bands such as Korn, Filter, Kittie, and Alien Ant Farm.





Below Jones shares insights into the creation and inspiration behind "Private Skool":

“‘Private Skool‘ is intended to be chaotic to disrupt our thoughts and get us questioning roles and places in society. I was having a conversation with a friend about nepotism and It got me thinking: Why are some people born into great poverty when others are born into great riches? Why do some people seem to have life so easy, while others have it so hard and endure great suffering? Is it fate? Are our lives pre-destined? Is it god? If there is a god, then how does he ‘choose’ and how could he be so cruel? Is there some kind of universal order that we are not aware of? It seems that the powers that be have weaved an unfair loom and the playing field is not equal.”