Body Void Premiere New Single & Music Video “Flesh Market” From Upcoming New Album "Atrocity Machine"

Doom metal outfit Body Void are set to release their fourth studio album titled "Atrocity Machine" on October 13th, courtesy of Prosthetic Records. To usher in this new era, the band has unveiled a new official music video for the album's track named "Flesh Market," streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Willow Ryan, the vocalist, guitarist, and synth player, shared thoughts on the upcoming record

“With this album we wanted to embody the absurdity of living in a country where atrocity is so commonplace that it becomes mundane. How compartmentalizing these horrors day to day takes its toll. How the warped machine-like systems birthed out of capitalism and white supremacy that cause these atrocities become attached to you. They fuse themselves to your skin and bones until you live in grotesque comfort and familiarity with the fear and anxiety they create. All the while being forced to ensure their continued existence.

Musically, we decided to incorporate more harsh electronics, taking influence from some of our favorites like Wolf Eyes, Pharmakon, and Killing Joke to create this doomed cyberpunk horror soundtrack. We’re also thrilled to have Prosthetic Records behind us once again to help us obtain our vision.

Flesh Market is maybe the most diverse song on the album. It does a great job at summarizing the wider aesthetic and thematic vision of the record, combining sludge, black death doom, and industrial noise. It’s about the way in which corporate capitalism seeks to dehumanize us and reduce us to meat.”

“Atrocity Machine” track-list:

01 – “Microwave”

02 – “Human Greenhouse”

03 – “Flesh Market”

04 – “Cop Show”

05 – “Divine Violence”

06 – “Atrocity Machine”