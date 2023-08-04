Headline News

Former Vicious Rumors Singer Brian Allen Returns To The Band; Ronny Munroe Steps Down Due To Medical Reasons

Get well Ronny, welcome home Brian!

On July 24th within 5 hours of catching a flight to Germany to perform with Vicious Rumors singer Ronny Munroe cancelled by text message. The band still doesn't really know what happened. It must be bad because he won't take phone calls. He released a statement asking for privacy so the band won't try to pressure him for details and they ask that everyone please respect his wishes.

A few days later another text came in, officially stepping down from Vicious Rumors due to medical reasons. All this was a real shock to the band. Vicious Rumors would like to wish Ronny a full and speedy recovery.

With major festival commitments the band called on their former lead singer Brian Allen who within 24 hours picked up 16 songs and totally killed it at the legendary Headbangers Open Air festival in Germany.

Geoff Thorpe: "Brian really saved the day! To find out Ronny was injured and wasn't coming a few hours before his flight was bad enough. It puts us in panic mode for sure... half the band was already in Germany. Brian stepped in like he never left and we had a kick ass show! "

Geoff adds further: "The promoter of the Headbangers Open Air said it was one of the best shows in the 25 year history of the festival"

After the last text from Ronny stepping down it's time to move on. Brian Allen is back! No shows will be cancelled, a new album is on the way. This will be Brian's 3rd studio album along with 1 live album and a live DVD.