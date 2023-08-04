Cryptopsy Premiere New Single “Flayed The Swine” From Upcoming Album "As Gomorrah Burns"
Canadian technical death metal band Cryptopsy are back with their much-anticipated album "As Gomorrah Burns," and they're treating fans to a second single, "Flayed The Swine," along with an accompanying music video. The album is set to hit the shelves on September 08th.
The below music video will go live at 10 am EST:
Additionally, the band has announced their headlining slot on the 'Carnival Of Death Tour' this fall, where they'll be joined by Abysmal Dawn, Reaping Asmodeia, and Warforged. Hate and Visceral Disgorge will also make special appearances on select dates:
w/ Hate:
09/07 Manchester, NH – Jewel Nightclub
09/08 Brooklyn, NY – Meadows
09/09 Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz
09/10 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground
09/11 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)
09/12 Tampa, FL – The Brass Mug
09/14 Houston, TX – Scout Bar
09/15 Austin, TX – Come and Take it Live
09/16 Dallas, TX – TBA
09/17 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad
09/18 Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar
09/19 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground
w/ Visceral Disgorge:
09/20 San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick
09/21 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
09/22 San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge
09/23 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
09/24 Portland, OR – Dante’s
09/25 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
09/26 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater
09/27 Boise, ID – The Shredder
09/29 Denver, CO – HQ
09/30 Lincoln, NE – Cosmic Eye Live
10/01 Joliet, IL – The Forge
10/02 Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme
10/03 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
10/04 Kingston, ON – Overtime Sports Bar
10/05 Quebec City, QC – La Source de la Martinière
10/06 Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques
