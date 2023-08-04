Cryptopsy Premiere New Single “Flayed The Swine” From Upcoming Album "As Gomorrah Burns"

Band Photo: Cryptopsy (?)

Canadian technical death metal band Cryptopsy are back with their much-anticipated album "As Gomorrah Burns," and they're treating fans to a second single, "Flayed The Swine," along with an accompanying music video. The album is set to hit the shelves on September 08th.





The below music video will go live at 10 am EST:

Additionally, the band has announced their headlining slot on the 'Carnival Of Death Tour' this fall, where they'll be joined by Abysmal Dawn, Reaping Asmodeia, and Warforged. Hate and Visceral Disgorge will also make special appearances on select dates:

w/ Hate:

09/07 Manchester, NH – Jewel Nightclub

09/08 Brooklyn, NY – Meadows

09/09 Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

09/10 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

09/11 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)

09/12 Tampa, FL – The Brass Mug

09/14 Houston, TX – Scout Bar

09/15 Austin, TX – Come and Take it Live

09/16 Dallas, TX – TBA

09/17 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

09/18 Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar

09/19 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground

w/ Visceral Disgorge:

09/20 San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick

09/21 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

09/22 San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge

09/23 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

09/24 Portland, OR – Dante’s

09/25 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

09/26 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater

09/27 Boise, ID – The Shredder

09/29 Denver, CO – HQ

09/30 Lincoln, NE – Cosmic Eye Live

10/01 Joliet, IL – The Forge

10/02 Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme

10/03 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

10/04 Kingston, ON – Overtime Sports Bar

10/05 Quebec City, QC – La Source de la Martinière

10/06 Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques