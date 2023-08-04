Kill The Lights (Ex-Bullet For My Valentine, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Hear You Scream”

Kill The Lights, featuring former members of Bullet For My Valentine and more, have premiered their latest single and music video, "Hear You Scream," streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below:

Explains frontman James Clark:

“‘Hear You Scream‘ is about being trapped in a toxic relationship and not knowing how to escape. You convince yourself over and over that things will get better, but all along, you are being used. When the mask of ‘fake love’ is peeled back, the web of lies and deceit are unveiled. You slowly and strategically bide your time and exact your revenge.”