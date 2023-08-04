"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Kill The Lights (Ex-Bullet For My Valentine, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Hear You Scream”

posted Aug 4, 2023 at 2:37 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Kill The Lights, featuring former members of Bullet For My Valentine and more, have premiered their latest single and music video, "Hear You Scream," streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below:

Explains frontman James Clark:

“‘Hear You Scream‘ is about being trapped in a toxic relationship and not knowing how to escape. You convince yourself over and over that things will get better, but all along, you are being used. When the mask of ‘fake love’ is peeled back, the web of lies and deceit are unveiled. You slowly and strategically bide your time and exact your revenge.”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Kill The Lights (Ex-BFMV) Premiere New Single"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 