Lorna Shore Premiere New Music Video For “Of The Abyss”
Symphonic deathcore outfit Lorna Shore are celebrating the second anniversary of their acclaimed EP, "...And I Return To Nothingness," with a special vinyl repress. This EP marked the beginning of their era with frontman Will Ramos and propelled them to new heights of success.
In addition to the vibrant colored vinyl reissue and an exclusive merch capsule (available at lornashorestore.com), the band has treated fans with a new official music video for the track "Of The Abyss" from the EP.
Guitarist Adam De Micco took a moment to reflect on the three-song EP:
“I don’t think anyone of us could predict what the EP would have done for this band as well as us as individuals. Those three songs allowed us to do things we would have only dreamed of. We are extremely grateful for everything that came from this EP and want to celebrate its anniversary. Thank you for finding yourself in this body of work the way we have. Thank you for everything.”
2023 live dates:
w/ Mastodon and Gojira:
08/09 Cincinnati, OH – MegaCorp Pavilion
08/10 Cleveland, OH – Jacob’s Pavilion
08/11 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors
08/12 New York, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater
08/13 Syracuse, NY – OneCenter
08/15 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple
08/16 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
08/18 Laval, QC – Place Bell
08/19 Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena
08/20 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall
08/21 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall
08/23 Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion
08/25 Hammond, IN – Horseshoe
08/26 Omaha, NE – Westfair Amphitheater
08/27 Waite Prk, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater
08/29 St. Louis, MO – The Factory
08/30 Kansas City, MO – Azura Amphitheater
09/01 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater
09/02 Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater
w/ The Acacia Strain & I AM:
09/03 Wichita, KS – TempleLive
09/05 Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall
09/06 Chattanooga, TN – The Signal
09/07 Greenville, SC – The Foundry at Judson Mill
09/08 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival
w/ Rivers Of Nihil, Ingested & Distant:
11/05 Den Bosch, NET – The Rock Circus
11/06 Hamburg, GER – Edel Optics Arena
11/07 Gothenburg, SWE – Gothenburg Studios
11/09 Helsinki, FIN – Ice Hall
11/10 Tampere, FIN – Pakkahuone
11/12 Stockholm, SWE – Fryshuset
11/13 Copenhagen, DEN – Amager Bio
11/14 Hannover, GER – Capitol
11/16 Berlin, GER – Astra
11/17 Dresden, GER – Ballsportarena
11/18 Warsaw, POL – Progresja
11/19 Prague, CZE – Roxy
11/20 Budapest, HUN – Barba Negra
11/22 Vienna, AUT – Gasometer
11/23 Munchen, GER – Zenith
11/24 Milan, ITA – Alcatraz
11/25 Pratteln, SWI – Z7
11/26 Brussels, BEL – AB
11/28 Birmingham, UK – Academy
11/29 Leeds, UK – Academy
11/30 London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town
12/02 Manchester, UK – Academy 2
12/03 Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands
12/04 Cardiff, UK – Great Hall
12/06 Paris, FRA – Bataclan
12/07 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
12/08 Oberhausen, GER – Turbinenhalle
