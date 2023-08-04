Lorna Shore Premiere New Music Video For “Of The Abyss”

Band Photo: The Acacia Strain (?)

Symphonic deathcore outfit Lorna Shore are celebrating the second anniversary of their acclaimed EP, "...And I Return To Nothingness," with a special vinyl repress. This EP marked the beginning of their era with frontman Will Ramos and propelled them to new heights of success.

In addition to the vibrant colored vinyl reissue and an exclusive merch capsule (available at lornashorestore.com), the band has treated fans with a new official music video for the track "Of The Abyss" from the EP.

Guitarist Adam De Micco took a moment to reflect on the three-song EP:

“I don’t think anyone of us could predict what the EP would have done for this band as well as us as individuals. Those three songs allowed us to do things we would have only dreamed of. We are extremely grateful for everything that came from this EP and want to celebrate its anniversary. Thank you for finding yourself in this body of work the way we have. Thank you for everything.”



2023 live dates:

w/ Mastodon and Gojira:

08/09 Cincinnati, OH – MegaCorp Pavilion

08/10 Cleveland, OH – Jacob’s Pavilion

08/11 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors

08/12 New York, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater

08/13 Syracuse, NY – OneCenter

08/15 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple

08/16 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

08/18 Laval, QC – Place Bell

08/19 Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

08/20 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

08/21 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

08/23 Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

08/25 Hammond, IN – Horseshoe

08/26 Omaha, NE – Westfair Amphitheater

08/27 Waite Prk, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater

08/29 St. Louis, MO – The Factory

08/30 Kansas City, MO – Azura Amphitheater

09/01 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater

09/02 Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater

w/ The Acacia Strain & I AM:

09/03 Wichita, KS – TempleLive

09/05 Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall

09/06 Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

09/07 Greenville, SC – The Foundry at Judson Mill

09/08 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival

w/ Rivers Of Nihil, Ingested & Distant:

11/05 Den Bosch, NET – The Rock Circus

11/06 Hamburg, GER – Edel Optics Arena

11/07 Gothenburg, SWE – Gothenburg Studios

11/09 Helsinki, FIN – Ice Hall

11/10 Tampere, FIN – Pakkahuone

11/12 Stockholm, SWE – Fryshuset

11/13 Copenhagen, DEN – Amager Bio

11/14 Hannover, GER – Capitol

11/16 Berlin, GER – Astra

11/17 Dresden, GER – Ballsportarena

11/18 Warsaw, POL – Progresja

11/19 Prague, CZE – Roxy

11/20 Budapest, HUN – Barba Negra

11/22 Vienna, AUT – Gasometer

11/23 Munchen, GER – Zenith

11/24 Milan, ITA – Alcatraz

11/25 Pratteln, SWI – Z7

11/26 Brussels, BEL – AB

11/28 Birmingham, UK – Academy

11/29 Leeds, UK – Academy

11/30 London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

12/02 Manchester, UK – Academy 2

12/03 Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands

12/04 Cardiff, UK – Great Hall

12/06 Paris, FRA – Bataclan

12/07 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

12/08 Oberhausen, GER – Turbinenhalle