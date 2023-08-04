Left To Suffer Premiere New Single & Music Video “Noah”
Left To Suffer has taken fans by surprise with the release of their new EP titled "Noah." This deathcore offering features three tracks, including the title track, "Chemist," and the previously released "Snake." The EP is notably released under Judge & Jury Records, a label and production team founded by renowned producer Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, P.O.D.) and Three Days Grace drummer Neil Sanderson, who also took charge of the production for the record.
To accompany the release, the band has premiered an official music video for the title track, which you can watch below.
Following the EP drop, Left To Suffer will embark on a summer co-headlining tour with Distant, with Justice For The Damned and Cabal joining the lineup.
08/18 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)
08/19 Orlando, FL – Conduit
08/20 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectables
08/22 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819
08/23 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
08/24 Philadelphia, PA – Warehouse on Watts
08/25 Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows
08/26 Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
08/27 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
08/28 Bangor, ME – Queen City Cinema Club
08/29 Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theatre
08/30 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
08/31 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground
09/01 Lakewood, OH – The Foundry
09/02 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
09/03 Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge
09/05 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
09/06 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
09/08 Portland, OR – Dante’s
09/09 Vancouver, BC – The Cobalt
09/10 Seattle, WA – Funhouse at El Corazon
09/12 Sacramento, CA – Old Ironsides
09/13 Fresno, CA – Strummer’s
09/14 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
09/15 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground
09/16 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill
09/18 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground
09/19 Ft. Worth, TX – Tulips
09/20 Houston, TX – Scout Bar
09/21 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th St.
09/22 Kansas City, MO – Bottleneck
09/23 St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House
09/24 Nashville, TN – The End
