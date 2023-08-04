Left To Suffer Premiere New Single & Music Video “Noah”

Left To Suffer has taken fans by surprise with the release of their new EP titled "Noah." This deathcore offering features three tracks, including the title track, "Chemist," and the previously released "Snake." The EP is notably released under Judge & Jury Records, a label and production team founded by renowned producer Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, P.O.D.) and Three Days Grace drummer Neil Sanderson, who also took charge of the production for the record.

To accompany the release, the band has premiered an official music video for the title track, which you can watch below.

Following the EP drop, Left To Suffer will embark on a summer co-headlining tour with Distant, with Justice For The Damned and Cabal joining the lineup.

08/18 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)

08/19 Orlando, FL – Conduit

08/20 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectables

08/22 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

08/23 Richmond, VA – Canal Club

08/24 Philadelphia, PA – Warehouse on Watts

08/25 Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows

08/26 Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

08/27 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

08/28 Bangor, ME – Queen City Cinema Club

08/29 Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theatre

08/30 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

08/31 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

09/01 Lakewood, OH – The Foundry

09/02 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

09/03 Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge

09/05 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

09/06 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

09/08 Portland, OR – Dante’s

09/09 Vancouver, BC – The Cobalt

09/10 Seattle, WA – Funhouse at El Corazon

09/12 Sacramento, CA – Old Ironsides

09/13 Fresno, CA – Strummer’s

09/14 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

09/15 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground

09/16 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill

09/18 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground

09/19 Ft. Worth, TX – Tulips

09/20 Houston, TX – Scout Bar

09/21 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th St.

09/22 Kansas City, MO – Bottleneck

09/23 St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House

09/24 Nashville, TN – The End