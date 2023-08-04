Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: Pennsylvanian black metal maniacs Luring

Germany’s legendary war/black/death label Iron Bonehead has yet again sniffed out a worthy outfit that deserves attention of dark metal maniacs. Luring’s software effort, “Triumphant Fall of the Malignant Christ” is set for release September 1. The Pennsylvanian outfit has been fairly active on the recording front, spouting its blackened hymns since 2018, issuing a couple of demos and one album, 2022’s “Victory Fires Ablaze Under the Banner of Lucifer” thus far. The unit’s approach is far from original, but it’s devotion to classic second-wave black metal, delivered with a variation of doom and mid-pace, strikes a chord by virtue of its end-of-the-world essence.

At the end of the day, a song like “Where Forgotten Spirits Dwell,” one of the album’s highlights, isn’t likely to be played frequently by those who appreciate the bleak artistry at hand. But it makes its significant impression because it strikes that down-trodden chord within one’s psyche that most people don’t typically wish to acknowledge let alone explore. Realistically, Luring will unfortunately be overlooked by many due to the over-saturation of black metal bands, and because of the fact that they aren’t as lethal as most bands on the revered German label with whom they’ve partnered. In any event, “Triumphant Fall of the Malignant Christ” is an evocative release that’s sure to leave its mark upon those who take the plunge.