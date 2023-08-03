Theocracy Signs With Atomic Fire Records; New Album Due This Year

Atomic Fire Records is massively proud to join forces with Athens, Georgia based progressive power metal five-piece Theocracy. Formed in 2002 to spread their majestic metal in the likes of Stratovarious, Sonata Arctica and Symphony-X, Theocracy released four critically acclaimed studio albums, building a loyal fanbase as well. Now teaming up with Atomic Fire Records, the band consisting of Matt Smith (lead/backing vocals), Ernie Topran (drums), Jared Oldham (bass/backing vocals), Jonathan Hinds (guitars/backing vocals) and Taylor Washington (guitars/backing vocals) are more than ready to take Theocracy to the next level.

Vocalist Matt Smith comments: "We are thrilled to be members of the Atomic Fire Records family. From our first meeting, it was obvious that they've loved and supported our music for many years, long before there was a possibility we might work together. This personal touch was very important to us, and combined with their impressive roster featuring some of our favourite bands, we are so excited to work together for this new album release and beyond!"

Atomic Fire Records A&R Markus Wosgien enthuses, "We're more than happy to welcome Theocracy to the Atomic Fire Records family! With their latest album 'Ghost Ship,' the band created a milestone in power/progressive metal history and I remember very well that I had the CD on endless rotation in my car for several years - and it keeps blowing me away. It's just one of those records which you'd pick for a trip to a lonely island, it's an album that recalls why one has become a metalhead: Because such tunes make addicted, one needs to sing along to them, and they fulfill our hearts. With their upcoming new album, Theocracy have taken it all another step further and have reached a new level, without repeating themselves but with adding more diversity to their sound. The world stands in awe of an album full of hymns, beauty and pure magic once again."

For more than 20 years, Matt Smith has been pouring his life blood into Theocracy, creating a legacy and back catalogue that grants him a safe space to breathe and develop his vision.

"It's my life's work," says Smith. "All I wanted to do since I was a kid was writing songs, so Theocracy existed in my mind for many years before the first album. It's the vehicle that has taken me all around the world and allowed me to exceed my wildest dreams by getting my songs out, and I am so thankful."

Theocracy's fifth studio album will see the light of the day later this year.