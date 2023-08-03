Wolves In The Throne Room Announces North American Tour With Blackbraid, Gaerea And Hoaxed

Washington black metal band Wolves In The Throne Room has announced that they will be embarking on a headlining run of shows this Fall, which will see the band play across America and Canada. Support on the journey will come from Blackbraid, Gaerea and Hoaxed. Tickets can be purchased from Friday, August 4 at 10 AM local at this location.

Wolves In The Throne Room comments: "At long last...Wolves in the Throne Room will bring our ritual of smoke and astral fire to North America this fall. Main support will be provided by Blackbraid and Gaerea. The evening will open with our Relapse Records labelmates Hoaxed.

"Our merch table will be stocked with new t-shirt designs as well as a new recording. More information about this music will be revealed soon."

The tour dates are as follows:

September 29 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

September 30 – Chicago, IL – Metro

October 1 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

October 3 – Detroit, MI – El Club

October 4 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

October 5 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

October 6 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

October 7 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

October 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Monarch

October 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

October 11 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

October 12 – Richmond, VA – The Canal Club

October 13 – Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

October 14 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft

October 15 – Tampa, FL – Orpheum

October 17 – Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge & Music Hall

October 18 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

October 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister

October 21 – Tucson, AZ – Encore

October 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

October 24 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater