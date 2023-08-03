Wolves In The Throne Room Announces North American Tour With Blackbraid, Gaerea And Hoaxed
Washington black metal band Wolves In The Throne Room has announced that they will be embarking on a headlining run of shows this Fall, which will see the band play across America and Canada. Support on the journey will come from Blackbraid, Gaerea and Hoaxed. Tickets can be purchased from Friday, August 4 at 10 AM local at this location.
Wolves In The Throne Room comments: "At long last...Wolves in the Throne Room will bring our ritual of smoke and astral fire to North America this fall. Main support will be provided by Blackbraid and Gaerea. The evening will open with our Relapse Records labelmates Hoaxed.
"Our merch table will be stocked with new t-shirt designs as well as a new recording. More information about this music will be revealed soon."
The tour dates are as follows:
September 29 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
September 30 – Chicago, IL – Metro
October 1 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall
October 3 – Detroit, MI – El Club
October 4 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
October 5 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount
October 6 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
October 7 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
October 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Monarch
October 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
October 11 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
October 12 – Richmond, VA – The Canal Club
October 13 – Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819
October 14 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft
October 15 – Tampa, FL – Orpheum
October 17 – Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge & Music Hall
October 18 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
October 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister
October 21 – Tucson, AZ – Encore
October 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
October 24 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Gloryhammer Unveils New Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Theocracy Signs With Atomic Fire Records
0 Comments on "Wolves In The Throne Room To Tour North America"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.