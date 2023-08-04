Amon Amarth Premiere New Music Video For “Heidrun” - Remixed With Actual Goat Vocals
Swedish melodic death metal band Amon Amarth are shining a spotlight on their song "Heidrun" with the release of a new digital EP. Alongside the EP, the outfit have unveiled a captivating music video for the track. "Heidrun" originally appeared on their latest album, "The Great Heathen Army."
The EP features a newly remixed version of the title track and an extraordinary rendition with 'vocals' contributed by actual goats. Additionally, fans can enjoy two powerful live tracks: a live performance of "Heidrun" from the 'Graspop Metal Meeting' and "Put Your Back Into The Oar" from the 'Hellfest Open Air.' This EP offers a mix of studio and live performances.
Tells frontman Johan Hegg:
“Heidrun is an interesting mythological character, it’s a goat that stands on the roof of Valhalla eating the leaf of the big tree Lärad. The milk that she gives is the honey/mead that the warriors in Valhalla drink each night. The lyrics themselves are both about Vikings traveling the world but also metaphorically what it is to be a touring musician.”
The group’s current schedule finds them out across the United States, playing the below shows:
08/10 Omaha, NE – The Admiral (feat. Creeping Death & 200 Stab Wounds)
09/09 Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium (feat. Gatecreeper)
w/ Ghost:
08/04 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
08/05 Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest
08/07 West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
08/08 Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/11 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/12 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08/14 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/15 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
08/16 Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
08/18 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
08/19 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
08/20 Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
08/22 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/23 Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
08/24 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
08/25 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
08/27 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
08/29 Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
08/30 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
08/31 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/02 The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
09/03 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/05 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/07 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
09/08 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
