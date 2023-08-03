"some music was meant to stay underground..."

The Hirsch Effekt Releases New Single "Otus"

posted Aug 3, 2023 at 10:09 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

German prog metal trio The Hirsch Effekt have revealed their new single "Otus," taken from the brilliant forthcoming album "Urian," due 29th September via Long Branch Records. You can check it out below.

Bassist Ilja John Lappin comments on the new single: "It is January 2021, deepest winter and Germany is in the middle of a second, long lockdown in the Covid-19 pandemic. The days go by, the snow still falls softly, the long winter takes more strength than ever. And so the almost 10-minute long 'Otus' emerges as the first song of the album in its nearly final form as a song of contemplation, as a long journey through one's own self - in order to not succumb to the crept in self-destruction, but to embrace the hope for a better future."

