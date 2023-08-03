Hexis Premiere New Music Video For "Memento"
Danish black metal/hardcore unit Hexis premiere a new music video for “Memento”, taken from their latest album "Aeternum" (2022/Debemur Morti Productions).
Check out now "Memento" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Tell the band:
“Our third studio album, Aeternum, is turning 1 year old this month. To celebrate the release, we are giving you the music video for one of our personal favorite tracks from the record, “Memento.” The music video will also be released on VHS tape (limited to 100 copies) together with the rest of the videos from the album. Following the one-year anniversary then we will tour heavily all around the world for the rest of 2023, visiting Europe, Canada, Latin America and the US.”
