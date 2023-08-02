Extinction A.D. Premiere New Single “Morality Bait”
Thrash metal/hardcore outfit Extinction A.D. have just premiered their latest single, "Morality Bait," streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. According to a press release, this track marks the 'beginning' of the band's next chapter.
Vocalist Rick Jimenez shared his thoughts on the new song:
“Exploitation of moral causes is nothing new but it has never been more prevalent and transparent as it’s been recently. No surprise that people talk out of both sides of their mouth when there is profit to be made though. ‘Morality Bait‘ is a powerhouse song that takes the frustration with false allies and rallies for their destruction with the weightiest Extinction A.D. riffs yet.”
2023 run of European live dates:
08/10 Jaromer, CZE – Brutal Assault Fest
08/11 Megdeburg, GER – Factory (feat. Sepultura)
08/13 Poznan, POL – Pod Minga
08/14 Wroclaw, POL – Liverpool
08/16 Dinkelsbuehl, GER – Summer Breeze Fest
08/17 Carhaix, FRA – Motocultor Fest
08/18 Hamburg, GER – Bahnhof Pauli (feat. Rising Insane)
08/19 Antwerp, BEL – Kavka (feat. Warbringer)
08/20 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo Fest
08/21 Kotrijk, BEL – Dug Club
08/22 Bochum, GER – Zeche (feat. Sepultura)
08/23 Mannheim, GER – 7ER Club (feat. Pro-Pain)
08/24 Munich, GER – Backstage Club (feat. Blackened Halo)
08/25 Woerrstadt, GER – Neuborn Fest
