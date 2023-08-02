Extinction A.D. Premiere New Single “Morality Bait”

Band Photo: Sepultura (?)

Thrash metal/hardcore outfit Extinction A.D. have just premiered their latest single, "Morality Bait," streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. According to a press release, this track marks the 'beginning' of the band's next chapter.

Vocalist Rick Jimenez shared his thoughts on the new song:

“Exploitation of moral causes is nothing new but it has never been more prevalent and transparent as it’s been recently. No surprise that people talk out of both sides of their mouth when there is profit to be made though. ‘Morality Bait‘ is a powerhouse song that takes the frustration with false allies and rallies for their destruction with the weightiest Extinction A.D. riffs yet.”

2023 run of European live dates:

08/10 Jaromer, CZE – Brutal Assault Fest

08/11 Megdeburg, GER – Factory (feat. Sepultura)

08/13 Poznan, POL – Pod Minga

08/14 Wroclaw, POL – Liverpool

08/16 Dinkelsbuehl, GER – Summer Breeze Fest

08/17 Carhaix, FRA – Motocultor Fest

08/18 Hamburg, GER – Bahnhof Pauli (feat. Rising Insane)

08/19 Antwerp, BEL – Kavka (feat. Warbringer)

08/20 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo Fest

08/21 Kotrijk, BEL – Dug Club

08/22 Bochum, GER – Zeche (feat. Sepultura)

08/23 Mannheim, GER – 7ER Club (feat. Pro-Pain)

08/24 Munich, GER – Backstage Club (feat. Blackened Halo)

08/25 Woerrstadt, GER – Neuborn Fest