Witness Chamber Premiere New Track “By The Finger Of God” - Jess Nyx (Morality Rate, World of Pleasure)Guests
Witness Chamber have unleashed their latest single "By The Finger Of God" as a preview of their upcoming EP, "True Delusion." Hailing from Boise, ID, this hardcore band addresses the pressing issue of the opioid crisis in their latest track, which also features a guest appearance by vocalist Jess Nyx from Morality Rate/World of Pleasure.
Mark your calendars for the EP's release on August 18th through DAZE.
