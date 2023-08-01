Crypta Debuts New Single "The Other Side Of Anger"

Brazilian death metal unit Crypta are preparing to release their second beast of an album, Shades of Sorrow, this Friday, August 4, 2023, by unleashing another new single, entitled "The Other Side Of Anger!" Formed in 2019 by former Nervosa members Luana Dametto (drums) and Fernanda Lira (vocals), and now featuring guitarists Tainá Bergamaschi and Jessica di Falchi, Crypta once again stay true to the unique sound introduced on their first full-length, blending classic and modern death metal with significant extreme and black metal elements on "Shades Of Sorrow."

Outstanding death metal drumming on "The Other Side Of Anger" sets the scene for threatening vocals, evoking an uncontrollable storm. The new single comes with a high-quality studio video. With millions of video views and performances at the famous Wacken Open Air among other premium festivals, the band will add another highlight when supporting Ghost at two shows later this year.

Fernanda Lira on "The Other Side Of Anger":

"With the third single we wanted to show one more side of the album! 'Lord of Ruins' brought the melodies that permeate the whole record, 'Trial of Traitors' has the aggressiveness and a fast pace and with 'The Other Side of Anger', we wanted to show the more gloomy, slow paced side of the record!"