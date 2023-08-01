Periphery Announces 2024 "The Wildfire" European Tour Dates

Periphery, who recently announced their first US headlining tour in support of "Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre," have expanded their limited live outings to Europe, performing their first shows on the continent since 2019 in what is dubbed "The Wildfire European Tour."

"This will be our first tour of Europe in about 4 ½ years," says Jake Bowen. "Now that Periphery V is out, I know we’re all excited to visit some of our favorite places and play songs off the new record. We’re looking at really great options for support and will announce those bands very soon. These shows are gonna be nuts, see you there!"

Tickets for the newly announced dates are on-sale this Friday, August 4, at 10 AM, local time. A limited number of tickets remain for the upcoming US trek with several shows already sold out. Ticket links for all shows can be found here.

The tour dates are as follows:

January 20 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

January 21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

January 23 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

January 24 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt

January 26 - Munich, Germany - Technikum

January 27 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

January 29 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

January 30 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

January 31 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

February 2 - Paris, France - Élysée Montmartre

February 3 - London, UK - Roundhouse