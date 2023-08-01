Periphery Announces 2024 "The Wildfire" European Tour Dates
Periphery, who recently announced their first US headlining tour in support of "Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre," have expanded their limited live outings to Europe, performing their first shows on the continent since 2019 in what is dubbed "The Wildfire European Tour."
"This will be our first tour of Europe in about 4 ½ years," says Jake Bowen. "Now that Periphery V is out, I know we’re all excited to visit some of our favorite places and play songs off the new record. We’re looking at really great options for support and will announce those bands very soon. These shows are gonna be nuts, see you there!"
Tickets for the newly announced dates are on-sale this Friday, August 4, at 10 AM, local time. A limited number of tickets remain for the upcoming US trek with several shows already sold out. Ticket links for all shows can be found here.
The tour dates are as follows:
January 20 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
January 21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
January 23 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
January 24 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt
January 26 - Munich, Germany - Technikum
January 27 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
January 29 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
January 30 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
January 31 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
February 2 - Paris, France - Élysée Montmartre
February 3 - London, UK - Roundhouse
