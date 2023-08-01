Howling Giant To Release New Album "Glass Future" In October; Shares Title Track
Nashville, Tennessee cosmic stoner metal trio Howling Giant reveal the title track from sophomore full-length "Glass Future," which is scheduled for release October 27th. The second single "Glass Future" comes in the shape of a high energy performance video, which you can see below.
Howling Giant comments on the single: "The frenetic energy of 'Glass Future' is part of the overarching theme of our new record," guitarist and singer Tom Polzine elaborates. "We've dabbled in apocalyptic songs through a scifi or fantasy lens in the past, but wanted to explore those themes in a more immediate way this time. Like the angel falling in the song: the world is fragile, don't drop it."
Tracklisting:
1. Hourglass
2. Siren Song
3. Aluminium Crown
4. In a Hurricane
5. First Blood of Melchor
6. Glass Future
7. Tempest, and the Liar's Gateway
8. Sunken City
9. Juggernaut
10. There's Time Now

