Howling Giant To Release New Album "Glass Future" In October; Shares Title Track

Nashville, Tennessee cosmic stoner metal trio Howling Giant reveal the title track from sophomore full-length "Glass Future," which is scheduled for release October 27th. The second single "Glass Future" comes in the shape of a high energy performance video, which you can see below.

Howling Giant comments on the single: "The frenetic energy of 'Glass Future' is part of the overarching theme of our new record," guitarist and singer Tom Polzine elaborates. "We've dabbled in apocalyptic songs through a scifi or fantasy lens in the past, but wanted to explore those themes in a more immediate way this time. Like the angel falling in the song: the world is fragile, don't drop it."

Tracklisting:

1. Hourglass

2. Siren Song

3. Aluminium Crown

4. In a Hurricane

5. First Blood of Melchor

6. Glass Future

7. Tempest, and the Liar's Gateway

8. Sunken City

9. Juggernaut

10. There's Time Now