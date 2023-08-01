Void Of Vision Premiere New Single & Music Video “Angel Of Darkness”

Australian metalcore band Void Of Vision have unveiled the official music video for their new song, "Angel Of Darkness."

The announcement of the video's release came with an intriguing statement from vocalist Jack Bergin, delving into the esoteric nature of the track and its character:

‘WITNESSES.

The human body known as Jack Bergin has been chosen for ascension.

I will be communicating on his behalf.

You won’t believe what happens next.

In observance, your Angel of Darkness.

Following the scintillating conclusion of the CHRONICLES trilogy earlier this year, a metamorphosis is underway for Melbourne’s Void Of Vision. The human form of Jack Bergin is gone; his whereabouts unknown, for now. I am here to speak in his place, your Angel of Darkness. Human to some. A deadly kind of divine.

Transcending boundaries and the fabric of reality, I have materialized onto this plane, and invite you now to bear witness to a brand new chapter. Let us begin with a brand new anthem, a sonic tribute to my arrival: “Angel Of Darkness.”

Ingest alt metal flourishes, weighted equally by searing heavy and pulsing pop. Experience vulnerable lyricism balanced with a broad range of influences spanning Charli XCX to Meshuggah. No genre can hold Void Of Vision, and the beautiful darkness consumes them after a decade of aggressive onslaught. Are you watching closely?’