UnityTX Premiere New Single “Lost In Dayz” From Upcoming New Album "Ferality"

Metalcore outfit UnityTX have just dropped their latest single, "Lost In Dayz," from their impending new album "Ferality." Fans can mark their calendars for the album's release on September 08th via Pure Noise Records.







The band shared their thoughts on the new track stating:

“‘Lost In Dayz‘ is about growing up and watching everything turn to black. I often reminisce in nostalgia but it feels like I’m daydreaming my life away. You eventually start to lose track of everything and find yourself only waking up just to fall asleep after strenuous thoughts have thrilled you all day.”

2023 live dates:

w/ nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy & Static Dress:

09/05 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

09/06 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

09/08 Boston, MA – Big Night Live

09/09 Philadelphia, PA – The TLA

09/10 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

09/12 Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird

09/13 Toronto, ON – The Phoenix

09/14 Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot

09/16 Chicago, IL – Riot Fest (nothing,nowhere. only)

09/17 Cleveland, OH – The Roxy

09/18 Columbus, OH – King of Clubs

09/20 Indianapolis, IN – HiFi

09/21 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life (nothing,nowhere. only)

09/22 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

09/23 Atlanta, GA – Heaven – The Masquerade

09/25 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

09/26 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

09/28 Austin, TX – Empire Garage

09/29 Dallas, TX – The Studio – The Factory

10/01 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

10/02 Denver, CO – Ogden Theater

10/03 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

10/05 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival (nothing,nowhere. only)

10/06 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

10/08 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

10/10 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

10/11 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

10/12 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC