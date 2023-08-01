UnityTX Premiere New Single “Lost In Dayz” From Upcoming New Album "Ferality"
Metalcore outfit UnityTX have just dropped their latest single, "Lost In Dayz," from their impending new album "Ferality." Fans can mark their calendars for the album's release on September 08th via Pure Noise Records.
The band shared their thoughts on the new track stating:
“‘Lost In Dayz‘ is about growing up and watching everything turn to black. I often reminisce in nostalgia but it feels like I’m daydreaming my life away. You eventually start to lose track of everything and find yourself only waking up just to fall asleep after strenuous thoughts have thrilled you all day.”
2023 live dates:
w/ nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy & Static Dress:
09/05 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
09/06 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
09/08 Boston, MA – Big Night Live
09/09 Philadelphia, PA – The TLA
09/10 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
09/12 Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird
09/13 Toronto, ON – The Phoenix
09/14 Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot
09/16 Chicago, IL – Riot Fest (nothing,nowhere. only)
09/17 Cleveland, OH – The Roxy
09/18 Columbus, OH – King of Clubs
09/20 Indianapolis, IN – HiFi
09/21 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life (nothing,nowhere. only)
09/22 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
09/23 Atlanta, GA – Heaven – The Masquerade
09/25 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
09/26 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
09/28 Austin, TX – Empire Garage
09/29 Dallas, TX – The Studio – The Factory
10/01 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
10/02 Denver, CO – Ogden Theater
10/03 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
10/05 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival (nothing,nowhere. only)
10/06 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
10/08 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
10/10 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent
10/11 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
10/12 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC
badass