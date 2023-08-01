Eighteen Visions Premiere New Single “Fix Me”
Orange County-based metalcore veterans, Eighteen Visions, have just premiered a new single titled "Fix Me." This track marks the third release from the band's upcoming album, "Purgatorio," which is part of an exciting trilogy of planned releases. The highly anticipated album will be available on limited edition vinyl variants through the newly relaunched Lambgoat Records.
Check out "Fix Me" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
