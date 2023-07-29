Signs Of The Swarm Premiere New Single & Music Video “DREAMKILLER” From New Album "Amongst The Low & Empty"
Signs Of The Swarm's fifth studio album, "Amongst The Low & Empty," is out in stores now and to celebrate, they have unveiled a new official music video. The track "DREAMKILLER" from the album is the latest to receive a visual treatment, with Eric DiCarlo (Dying Fetus, Chelsea Grin) directing the shoot.
Bobby Crow, the drummer of the deathcore outfit, shared his thoughts on the album and the music video:
“‘DREAMKILLER‘ is one of those songs that we wanted to make to turn heads. We had so much fun experimenting with the song in the studio and tried to use every sound in our arsenal to create something unique to Signs of the Swarm. Crushing drums, soaring guitar leads, Guitar Pro sound effects, and Dave‘s powerful vocals mixed with Carl‘s melody really make this song stand out on ‘Amongst the Low & Empty‘.”
Adds frontman David Simonich:
“This song reflects on one’s doubts hindering their dreams. Dumping my all into painting this picture – something that became literal in the video – it grew to be a powerful track and band favorite. It grew so much, kind of like the little song that could: from that weird melodic one that may not fit, to the single we launch the album with!
The video built on that theme visually, and we’re excited to give away the painting from the video – which includes some of my actual blood in the red – in a contest. Keep an eye out for that! And we’re beyond ecstatic to get our producer Josh Schroeder as the crazy artists, which really ain’t too much of a reach for this mad scientist, just with a different medium than we’d worked with him previously, here. (He’s also talented at visual arts, so…)
After a few comments pointing out how more bands ought to credit the audio team in music video credits, we figured we’d double his up for this one, haha.”
07/28 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Hardcore
07/29 Cleveland, OH – Winchester
07/30 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place
08/04 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
08/05 Fredericksburg, VA – KC’s Music Alley
08/09 Warsaw, POL – Hybrydy (feat. Archspire)
08/10 Jaromer, CZE – Brutal Assault
08/11 Oberhausen, GER – Kulttempel (feat. Shadow Of Intent)
08/12 Hannover, GER – Bei Chez Heinz (feat. Frontierer)
08/13 Copenhagen, DEN – Stengade (feat. Humanity’s Last Breath)
08/14 Hamburg, GER – Indra (feat. Humanity’s Last Breath)
08/15 Amsterdam. NET – Q-Factory (feat. Humanity’s Last Breath)
08/16 Erfurt, GER – Veb Kultur (feat. Humanity’s Last Breath)
08/18 Dinkelsbuehl, GER – Summer Breeze
08/19 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo Metalfest
08/20 Frankfurt, GER – Das Bett (feat. Humanity’s Last Breath)
08/21 Aarau, SWI – Kiff (feat. Humanity’s Last Breath)
08/22 Milan, ITA – Slaughter Club (feat. Humanity’s Last Breath)
08/23 Munich, GER – Backstage (feat. Humanity’s Last Breath)
08/23 Andernach, GER – Deathfeast
08/25 Ghent, BEL – Asgaard (feat. Mental Cruelty)
w/ Mental Cruelty & Harbinger:
08/26 London, UK – The Underworld
08/27 Birmingham, UK – Devil’s Dog
08/28 Sheffield, UK – Corporation
08/29 Leeds, UK – The Key Club
08/30 Glasgow, UK – Audio
08/31 Manchester, UK – Rebellion
09/01 Bristol, UK – The Exchange
09/02 Southampton, UK – The Joiners
w/ Carnifex, To The Grave and The Last Ten Seconds Of Life:
10/11 Tucson, AZ – The Rock
10/13 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box
10/14 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
10/15 Dallas, TX – Gilley’s (‘Monster Mosh Fest‘)
10/17 New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues
10/19 Murfreesboro, TN – Hop Springs Beer Park
10/21 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
10/22 Orlando, FL – Level 13
10/24 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819
10/25 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27
10/26 Asbury Park, NJ – House Of Independents
10/27 Patchogue, NY – Stereo Garden
10/28 Reading, PA – Reverb
10/29 Hartford, CT – Webster Theater
10/31 Syracuse, NY – The Song & Dance
11/01 Columbus, OH – King Of Clubs
10/02 Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall
10/03 Joliet, IL – The Forge
10/04 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
10/06 Omaha, NE – Slowdown
10/07 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
10/09 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
10/10 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
10/11 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
w/ The Last Ten Seconds Of Life:
10/21 West Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
11/05 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood Tavern
w/ To The Grave:
11/12 Cupertino, CA – X-Bar
11/13 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
11/14 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
11/15 Vancouver, BC – Wise Hall
11/17 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room
11/18 Regina, SK – The Exchange
11/20 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary
With To The Grave & Tactosa:
11/21 Toronto, ON – Garrison
11/22 Montreal, QC – Le Fairmount
