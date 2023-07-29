Signs Of The Swarm Premiere New Single & Music Video “DREAMKILLER” From New Album "Amongst The Low & Empty"

Signs Of The Swarm's fifth studio album, "Amongst The Low & Empty," is out in stores now and to celebrate, they have unveiled a new official music video. The track "DREAMKILLER" from the album is the latest to receive a visual treatment, with Eric DiCarlo (Dying Fetus, Chelsea Grin) directing the shoot.

Bobby Crow, the drummer of the deathcore outfit, shared his thoughts on the album and the music video:

“‘DREAMKILLER‘ is one of those songs that we wanted to make to turn heads. We had so much fun experimenting with the song in the studio and tried to use every sound in our arsenal to create something unique to Signs of the Swarm. Crushing drums, soaring guitar leads, Guitar Pro sound effects, and Dave‘s powerful vocals mixed with Carl‘s melody really make this song stand out on ‘Amongst the Low & Empty‘.”

Adds frontman David Simonich:

“This song reflects on one’s doubts hindering their dreams. Dumping my all into painting this picture – something that became literal in the video – it grew to be a powerful track and band favorite. It grew so much, kind of like the little song that could: from that weird melodic one that may not fit, to the single we launch the album with!

The video built on that theme visually, and we’re excited to give away the painting from the video – which includes some of my actual blood in the red – in a contest. Keep an eye out for that! And we’re beyond ecstatic to get our producer Josh Schroeder as the crazy artists, which really ain’t too much of a reach for this mad scientist, just with a different medium than we’d worked with him previously, here. (He’s also talented at visual arts, so…)

After a few comments pointing out how more bands ought to credit the audio team in music video credits, we figured we’d double his up for this one, haha.”

07/28 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Hardcore

07/29 Cleveland, OH – Winchester

07/30 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place

08/04 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

08/05 Fredericksburg, VA – KC’s Music Alley

08/09 Warsaw, POL – Hybrydy (feat. Archspire)

08/10 Jaromer, CZE – Brutal Assault

08/11 Oberhausen, GER – Kulttempel (feat. Shadow Of Intent)

08/12 Hannover, GER – Bei Chez Heinz (feat. Frontierer)

08/13 Copenhagen, DEN – Stengade (feat. Humanity’s Last Breath)

08/14 Hamburg, GER – Indra (feat. Humanity’s Last Breath)

08/15 Amsterdam. NET – Q-Factory (feat. Humanity’s Last Breath)

08/16 Erfurt, GER – Veb Kultur (feat. Humanity’s Last Breath)

08/18 Dinkelsbuehl, GER – Summer Breeze

08/19 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo Metalfest

08/20 Frankfurt, GER – Das Bett (feat. Humanity’s Last Breath)

08/21 Aarau, SWI – Kiff (feat. Humanity’s Last Breath)

08/22 Milan, ITA – Slaughter Club (feat. Humanity’s Last Breath)

08/23 Munich, GER – Backstage (feat. Humanity’s Last Breath)

08/23 Andernach, GER – Deathfeast

08/25 Ghent, BEL – Asgaard (feat. Mental Cruelty)

w/ Mental Cruelty & Harbinger:

08/26 London, UK – The Underworld

08/27 Birmingham, UK – Devil’s Dog

08/28 Sheffield, UK – Corporation

08/29 Leeds, UK – The Key Club

08/30 Glasgow, UK – Audio

08/31 Manchester, UK – Rebellion

09/01 Bristol, UK – The Exchange

09/02 Southampton, UK – The Joiners

w/ Carnifex, To The Grave and The Last Ten Seconds Of Life:

10/11 Tucson, AZ – The Rock

10/13 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box

10/14 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

10/15 Dallas, TX – Gilley’s (‘Monster Mosh Fest‘)

10/17 New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues

10/19 Murfreesboro, TN – Hop Springs Beer Park

10/21 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

10/22 Orlando, FL – Level 13

10/24 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

10/25 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

10/26 Asbury Park, NJ – House Of Independents

10/27 Patchogue, NY – Stereo Garden

10/28 Reading, PA – Reverb

10/29 Hartford, CT – Webster Theater

10/31 Syracuse, NY – The Song & Dance

11/01 Columbus, OH – King Of Clubs

10/02 Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

10/03 Joliet, IL – The Forge

10/04 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

10/06 Omaha, NE – Slowdown

10/07 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

10/09 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

10/10 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

10/11 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

w/ The Last Ten Seconds Of Life:

10/21 West Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

11/05 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood Tavern

w/ To The Grave:

11/12 Cupertino, CA – X-Bar

11/13 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

11/14 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

11/15 Vancouver, BC – Wise Hall

11/17 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room

11/18 Regina, SK – The Exchange

11/20 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

With To The Grave & Tactosa:

11/21 Toronto, ON – Garrison

11/22 Montreal, QC – Le Fairmount