Upon A Burning Body Premiere New Music Video “An Insatiable Hunger”

Texan groove metal outfit Upon A Burning Body have just dropped the official music video for their latest single, "An Insatiable Hunger." Adding a personal touch to the video, the band's own guitarist/vocalist Ruben Alvarez took on the role of director for this new clip. Check out "An Insatiable Hunger" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.