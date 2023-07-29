Upon A Burning Body Premiere New Music Video “An Insatiable Hunger”
Texan groove metal outfit Upon A Burning Body have just dropped the official music video for their latest single, "An Insatiable Hunger." Adding a personal touch to the video, the band's own guitarist/vocalist Ruben Alvarez took on the role of director for this new clip. Check out "An Insatiable Hunger" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Signs Of The Swarm Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Wayfarer Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Upon A Burning Body Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.