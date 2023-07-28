Beyond The Black Debuts New Music Video "Call My Name"

After the release of their very successful self-titled album Beyond The Black in January 2023, the band now share brand new single "Call My Name" with their fans. Beyond The Black have also just announced their Dancing In The Dark European tour for 2024. Tickets are on general sale on August 2nd.

Vocalist Jennifer Haben comments:

"With 'Call My Name' we wanted to create a song with whom you cannot help but bang your head real hard. It's organic, honest and in your face. Inspired by the story of Stephen King's The Dark Tower we've formed a symbiosis of its elements and our own to tell a whole new tale about yearning, persistence and these wounds of human life that feel as if they will never heal completely."

The tour dates are as follows:

05.04. DE Munich, TonHalle

06.04. DE Memmingen, Kaminwerk

07.04. CZ Brno, Sono Centrum

09.04. AT Vienna, Arena Wien (big hall)

10.04. HU Budapest, Barba Negra Blue Stage

12.04. DE Geiselwind, Music Hall

13.04. DE Hannover, Capitol

14.04. NL Haarlem, Patronaat

16.04. FR Paris, Trabendo

17.04. DE Wiesbaden, Schlachthof

19.04. CH Zurich, Komplex 457

20.04. DE Stuttgart, Wagenhallen

21.04. DE Saarbrücken, Garage

23.04. PL Krakow, Kamienna12

24.04. DE Berlin, Astra Kulturhaus

26.04. BE Antwerp, Trix

27.04. DE Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle