Beyond The Black Debuts New Music Video "Call My Name"
After the release of their very successful self-titled album Beyond The Black in January 2023, the band now share brand new single "Call My Name" with their fans. Beyond The Black have also just announced their Dancing In The Dark European tour for 2024. Tickets are on general sale on August 2nd.
Vocalist Jennifer Haben comments:
"With 'Call My Name' we wanted to create a song with whom you cannot help but bang your head real hard. It's organic, honest and in your face. Inspired by the story of Stephen King's The Dark Tower we've formed a symbiosis of its elements and our own to tell a whole new tale about yearning, persistence and these wounds of human life that feel as if they will never heal completely."
The tour dates are as follows:
05.04. DE Munich, TonHalle
06.04. DE Memmingen, Kaminwerk
07.04. CZ Brno, Sono Centrum
09.04. AT Vienna, Arena Wien (big hall)
10.04. HU Budapest, Barba Negra Blue Stage
12.04. DE Geiselwind, Music Hall
13.04. DE Hannover, Capitol
14.04. NL Haarlem, Patronaat
16.04. FR Paris, Trabendo
17.04. DE Wiesbaden, Schlachthof
19.04. CH Zurich, Komplex 457
20.04. DE Stuttgart, Wagenhallen
21.04. DE Saarbrücken, Garage
23.04. PL Krakow, Kamienna12
24.04. DE Berlin, Astra Kulturhaus
26.04. BE Antwerp, Trix
27.04. DE Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle
