Slaughter To Prevail Premiere New Single & Music Video "Viking"

Russian deathcore outfit Slaughter To Prevail have finally released the studio version of their latest single "Viking," after having performed it live on numerous occasions. The music video for the track was shot during the band's recent U.S. tour.

Vocalist Alex Terrible shared his thoughts on the song, shedding light on its significance and meaning:

“‘Viking‘ is a powerful ode to the spirit of the ancient warriors, infused with our signature metal energy and a touch of folklore that will transport you to a realm of ancient legends and battle cries Now, we are thrilled to bring this experience from the stage to your speakers.”