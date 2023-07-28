Asinhell (Volbeat, Ex-Morgoth) Premiere New Music Video For "Fall Of The Loyal Warrior" From Upcoming New Album "Impii Hora"

Asinhell have premiered the official music video for their debut single, "Fall Of The Loyal Warrior," introducing their new death metal side project. The trio is led by none other than Volbeat's vocalist/guitarist, Michael Poulsen, who takes on the guitar duties. The lineup is further solidified by vocalist Marc Grewe (Insidious Disease, ex-Morgoth) and drummer Morten Toft Hansen from Raunchy. The release of their debut album, "Impii Hora," is scheduled for September 29th via Metal Blade Records.

Poulsen had previously expressed his thoughts on this very track:

“The song is kind of a tribute to bands I love, like Bolt Thrower, Entombed, Autopsy, Grave, and Darkthrone. They’re the reason why we can do this in the first place, and we’re proud to wear our influences on our sleeve.”