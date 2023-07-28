Of Mice & Men Premiere New Single & Music Video "Warpaint" From Upcoming New Album "Tether"
Of Mice & Men are gearing up to release their highly anticipated studio album, "Tether," on October 06th via SharpTone Records. Today the gold-certified metalcore outfit premiere their first single from the album, titled "Warpaint," now streaming via Spotify for you below.
The band members themselves took on multiple roles in the album's production and engineering process. Vocalist/bassist Aaron Pauley handled the mixing and mastering, while drummer Valentino Arteaga played a significant role in creating the artwork og the outfit's eighth studio outing.
A music video will go live as well later today on YouTube:
Pauley expressed his thoughts on this initial glimpse of the record, providing valuable insight into the creative direction and theme behind the single:
“We’re excited to share ‘Warpaint‘ as the first single. We feel like it bridges the gap between the OM&M you’ve heard and known, and what’s to come. ‘Warpaint‘ is a heavy and anthemic song about resilience, and rallying the courage to face your fears head on.
With this one, we weren’t really focused on how it sounded as much as we focused on how it felt. And that’s a weird thing to do when all you’re working with is sound. But that was really the goal. And we walked away from making it, feeling like we’ve accomplished that.”
“Tether” track-list:
01 – “Integration”
02 – “Warpaint”
03 – “Shiver”
04 – “Eternal Pessimist”
05 – “Into The Sun”
06 – “Enraptured”
07 – “Castaway”
08 – “Tether”
09 – “Indigo”
10 – “Zephyros”
As previously stated, the band is all set to embark on an exciting North American headlining tour this fall, sharing the stage with Bullet For My Valentine and Vended.
10/08 Montreal, QC – Mtelus
10/10 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
10/12 New York, NY – Terminal 5
10/13 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/15 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
10/17 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
10/18 Cleveland, OH – The Agora
10/19 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
10/21 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
10/22 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
10/24 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis
10/26 Denver, CO – Mission Ballrom
10/28 Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater
10/29 San Diego, CA – SOMA Mainstage
10/31 Los Angles, CA – The Wiltern
11/01 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
11/02 Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center
11/04 San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center At Tech Port
11/05 Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas
11/07 Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
11/08 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
11/10 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Unearthing the Metal Underground: Waldgeflüster
- Next Article:
Slaughter To Prevail Premiere New Single & Music V
0 Comments on "Of Mice & Men Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.