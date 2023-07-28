Of Mice & Men Premiere New Single & Music Video "Warpaint" From Upcoming New Album "Tether"

Of Mice & Men are gearing up to release their highly anticipated studio album, "Tether," on October 06th via SharpTone Records. Today the gold-certified metalcore outfit premiere their first single from the album, titled "Warpaint," now streaming via Spotify for you below.

The band members themselves took on multiple roles in the album's production and engineering process. Vocalist/bassist Aaron Pauley handled the mixing and mastering, while drummer Valentino Arteaga played a significant role in creating the artwork og the outfit's eighth studio outing.

A music video will go live as well later today on YouTube:

Pauley expressed his thoughts on this initial glimpse of the record, providing valuable insight into the creative direction and theme behind the single:

“We’re excited to share ‘Warpaint‘ as the first single. We feel like it bridges the gap between the OM&M you’ve heard and known, and what’s to come. ‘Warpaint‘ is a heavy and anthemic song about resilience, and rallying the courage to face your fears head on.

With this one, we weren’t really focused on how it sounded as much as we focused on how it felt. And that’s a weird thing to do when all you’re working with is sound. But that was really the goal. And we walked away from making it, feeling like we’ve accomplished that.”

“Tether” track-list:

01 – “Integration”

02 – “Warpaint”

03 – “Shiver”

04 – “Eternal Pessimist”

05 – “Into The Sun”

06 – “Enraptured”

07 – “Castaway”

08 – “Tether”

09 – “Indigo”

10 – “Zephyros”

As previously stated, the band is all set to embark on an exciting North American headlining tour this fall, sharing the stage with Bullet For My Valentine and Vended.

10/08 Montreal, QC – Mtelus

10/10 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

10/12 New York, NY – Terminal 5

10/13 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/15 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

10/17 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

10/18 Cleveland, OH – The Agora

10/19 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

10/21 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

10/22 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

10/24 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

10/26 Denver, CO – Mission Ballrom

10/28 Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater

10/29 San Diego, CA – SOMA Mainstage

10/31 Los Angles, CA – The Wiltern

11/01 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

11/02 Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

11/04 San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center At Tech Port

11/05 Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

11/07 Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

11/08 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

11/10 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando