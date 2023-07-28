Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: Germany's Waldgeflüster

Germany’s Waldgeflüster initially came to be as the solo project of multi-instrumentalist Winterherz nearly 20 years ago. In time, Winterherz then drafted in his brother and eventually a full band that has been quite active and known, to say the least. While they surprisingly reached the 49th position on Germany’s album charts with their sixth album “Dahoam,” they remain virtually unknown to the global black metal community. With their upcoming mini-album

“Unter bronzenen Kronens,” set for release on 29 by AOP Records, that could change considering the album's impressive blend of melancholic black metal and melodic metal that's somewhat in the vein of Katatonia.

On the surface, their approach seems trite and generic with its melodic and mournful sensibilities that are seemingly sincere yet not overwhelming. Multiple listening sessions, however, reveal the vastness of scope and emotion that most bands are unable to properly express. Black metal purists will surely scoff at the gothic melodic vocals and nearly pop-like hooks on songs like “The Pit” and “Herbst befiel das Land 2023,” yet the caustic and tortured black metal screeching, as limited as it is, is confrontational and passionate. They’ve made a name for themselves on their home soil, and given proper exposure, they may break out of the underground outside of Germany’s borders.