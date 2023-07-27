Burning Witches Announces Headlining Tour Of The U.S. And Mexico

Swiss heavy metal stalwarts Burning Witches has announced that they'll be heading to North America later this year for a tour of the American west coast, as well as an appearance in Mexico. The band stated:

"Hey, America! We're excited to announce that we will see you soon out west! We look forward to rocking out with you all in Texas, California, Nevada and Arizona this time around!"

The tour dates are as follows:

December 1 - Mexico City, MX - Life After Death Horror Festival

December 3 - Houston, TX - Roof Top Lounge

December 6 - Hollywood, CA - The Whisky

December 7 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

December 8 - Glendale, AZ - 44 Sports Bar and Grill

December 9 - Tucson, AZ - Encore Tucson

December 12 - Denver, CO - The Rickhouse

December 14 - Morro Bay, CA - The Siren

December 15 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55

December 16 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

December 17 - Roseville, CA - Roseville Trading Co.