Burning Witches Announces Headlining Tour Of The U.S. And Mexico
Swiss heavy metal stalwarts Burning Witches has announced that they'll be heading to North America later this year for a tour of the American west coast, as well as an appearance in Mexico. The band stated:
"Hey, America! We're excited to announce that we will see you soon out west! We look forward to rocking out with you all in Texas, California, Nevada and Arizona this time around!"
The tour dates are as follows:
December 1 - Mexico City, MX - Life After Death Horror Festival
December 3 - Houston, TX - Roof Top Lounge
December 6 - Hollywood, CA - The Whisky
December 7 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd
December 8 - Glendale, AZ - 44 Sports Bar and Grill
December 9 - Tucson, AZ - Encore Tucson
December 12 - Denver, CO - The Rickhouse
December 14 - Morro Bay, CA - The Siren
December 15 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55
December 16 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse
December 17 - Roseville, CA - Roseville Trading Co.
